Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this year (52 of 79), with more than one hit 23 times (29.1%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (5.1%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19.0% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 29 of 79 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.254
|AVG
|.275
|.310
|OBP
|.351
|.289
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.96, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .310 against him.
