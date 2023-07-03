Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .264 with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Candelario enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 63.3% of his 79 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this year, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this year (43.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.255
|AVG
|.273
|.333
|OBP
|.345
|.441
|SLG
|.506
|20
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|25
|31/13
|K/BB
|37/15
|0
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.96 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
