Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 97 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 79.3% of his 82 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 82), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has an RBI in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 56.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.311
|AVG
|.289
|.350
|OBP
|.346
|.570
|SLG
|.451
|22
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|58/12
|6
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.96 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.