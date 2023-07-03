Lane Thomas and Spencer Steer are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds play at Nationals Park on Monday (starting at 6:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 97 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .299/.348/.506 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 79 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.339/.475 so far this season.

Candelario brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 50 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.374/.502 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .254/.345/.411 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

