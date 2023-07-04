Corey Dickerson -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brett Kennedy on the hill, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy

Brett Kennedy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .247.

Dickerson has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In nine games this year (27.3%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once six times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .222 AVG .262 .237 OBP .308 .250 SLG .443 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 9/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings