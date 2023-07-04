The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Brett Kennedy and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while hitting .264.
  • Smith will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (53 of 80), with more than one hit 23 times (28.8%).
  • In 5.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (18.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.0%).
  • He has scored in 29 of 80 games (36.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 41
.253 AVG .275
.308 OBP .351
.288 SLG .386
3 XBH 10
1 HR 3
6 RBI 13
27/10 K/BB 22/16
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Kennedy starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
