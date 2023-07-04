Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 99 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .302/.349/.509 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.341/.483 so far this season.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Steer has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .282/.372/.498 so far this year.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .251/.341/.406 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.