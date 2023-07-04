Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Reds on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 99 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .302/.349/.509 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.341/.483 so far this season.
- Candelario has picked up at least one hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .282/.372/.498 so far this year.
- Steer has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .251/.341/.406 slash line on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.