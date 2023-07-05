On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Dickerson has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits four times (11.8%).

In 34 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Dickerson has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (10 of 34), with two or more RBI three times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .225 AVG .262 .238 OBP .308 .250 SLG .443 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 9 9/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings