Joey Meneses -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 walks.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 90th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 78 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Meneses has had an RBI in 27 games this year (34.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .284 AVG .277 .320 OBP .325 .352 SLG .381 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 18 RBI 22 35/9 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings