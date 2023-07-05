Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .233.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (38 of 69), with multiple hits 18 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 69), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (24 of 69), with more than one RBI six times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 69 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.223
|.286
|OBP
|.290
|.356
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|13/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.94 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.66, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
