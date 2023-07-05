Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .233.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (38 of 69), with multiple hits 18 times (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 69), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (24 of 69), with more than one RBI six times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 69 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .246 AVG .223 .286 OBP .290 .356 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 13/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings