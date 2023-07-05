Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (34-51) and the Cincinnati Reds (47-39) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (3-6) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (6-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have won in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 29-44 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (350 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule