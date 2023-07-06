C.J. Abrams and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds and Brandon Williamson on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .237.

In 45 of 76 games this season (59.2%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (36.8%), including four games with multiple runs (5.3%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .258 AVG .216 .310 OBP .261 .424 SLG .373 14 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 29/7 K/BB 36/4 5 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings