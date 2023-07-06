The Washington Nationals (34-52) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Reds (48-39) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The Nationals will look to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.48 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

The Nationals' Gore (4-7) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.48 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .269 in 17 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Gore has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds are sending Williamson (1-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Williamson heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Williamson will look to pick up his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has not had an outing so far in 2023 where he did not give up at least one earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.