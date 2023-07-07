Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wander Franco and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (8-6) for his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 117 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.414/.594 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a 16-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 84 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.361/.577 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 94 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.342/.462 on the season.

Franco will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 88 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .310/.399/.496 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

