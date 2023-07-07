Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (54 of 83), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.1% of his games this season, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 30 games this year (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.275
|.302
|OBP
|.351
|.277
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|13
|29/10
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Bradford (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Monday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without giving up a hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
