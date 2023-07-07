Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Friday, Joey Meneses (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Cody Bradford. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .279.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.0% of his 80 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.277
|.318
|OBP
|.325
|.345
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|22
|37/10
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
