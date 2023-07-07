Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .229 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (33.8%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 games this season (28.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.236
|AVG
|.223
|.274
|OBP
|.290
|.339
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|16/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
