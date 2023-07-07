Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Friday, Lane Thomas (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Cody Bradford. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (104) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .333 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 80.2% of his 86 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.4% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.321
|AVG
|.289
|.357
|OBP
|.346
|.565
|SLG
|.451
|24
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|58/12
|6
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Rangers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bradford (0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.98 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
