On Friday, Lane Thomas (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Cody Bradford. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (104) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Thomas is batting .333 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 80.2% of his 86 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.4% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .321 AVG .289 .357 OBP .346 .565 SLG .451 24 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 58/12 6 SB 1

