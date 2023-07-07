The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Nationals Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 70 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 239 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 356 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 611 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.80) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.491 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Trevor Williams (5-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Williams has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

