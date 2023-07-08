C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .234 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.9% of his games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (37.2%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.252
|AVG
|.216
|.307
|OBP
|.261
|.410
|SLG
|.373
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/4
|8
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (5-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.