The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
  • He ranks 68th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 53 of 83 games this year (63.9%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).
  • In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36 of 83 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 40
.250 AVG .273
.333 OBP .345
.444 SLG .506
22 XBH 19
4 HR 8
15 RBI 25
34/15 K/BB 37/15
1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Heaney (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
