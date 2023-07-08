Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Keibert Ruiz (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 54.9% of his games this season (39 of 71), with multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 71 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.236
|AVG
|.223
|.274
|OBP
|.290
|.339
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|16/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney (5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
