Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (52-37) versus the Washington Nationals (34-54) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 8.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-5, 4.86 ERA).

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (38.8%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 15-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (358 total, 4.1 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

