Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (52-37) will visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-54) at Nationals Park on Saturday, July 8, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-190). A 10-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Nationals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-5, 4.86 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 31, or 38.8%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 15 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

