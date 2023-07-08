Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .301/.348/.501 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Semien Stats

Semien has 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.338/.440 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 90 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.332/.525 on the year.

Garcia has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

