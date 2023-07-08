The Washington Nationals (34-54) will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Texas Rangers (52-37) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (5-5) for the Rangers and Jake Irvin (1-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-5, 4.86 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.86 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.

Irvin is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Irvin is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (5-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.12, a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.277 in 16 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

