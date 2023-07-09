Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Call (.394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .215 with eight doubles, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Call is batting .313 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 54.5% of his 66 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has driven home a run in 16 games this season (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (31.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.188
|.301
|OBP
|.308
|.355
|SLG
|.268
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|8
|27/11
|K/BB
|21/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
