Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .255 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 22 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 36 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Dickerson has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (10 of 36), with two or more RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .244 AVG .262 .255 OBP .308 .267 SLG .443 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 9 9/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings