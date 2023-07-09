Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (54 of 84), with multiple hits 21 times (25.0%).
  • In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.8% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 37 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 40
.250 AVG .273
.332 OBP .345
.457 SLG .506
23 XBH 19
5 HR 8
18 RBI 25
36/15 K/BB 37/15
1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.71 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.