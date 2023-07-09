Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .226.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 24 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.229
|AVG
|.223
|.266
|OBP
|.290
|.328
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|17/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
