Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last game against the Rangers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 50 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 80), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.0%).

In 29 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .256 AVG .281 .287 OBP .323 .388 SLG .373 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 15/8 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings