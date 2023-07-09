The Washington Mystics (10-7) will be monitoring four players on the injury report ahead of a Sunday, July 9 game against the Connecticut Sun (13-5) at Mohegan Sun Arena, which begins at 3:00 PM ET.

The Mystics are coming off of a 96-88 victory against the Fever in their most recent outing on Friday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Natasha Cloud Out Ankle 11 3.4 6.1 Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 19.5 6.3 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes gives the Mystics 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. She also delivers 1.9 steals (second in WNBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mystics get 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Ariel Atkins.

