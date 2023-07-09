Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (52-38) and the Washington Nationals (35-54) facing off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET on July 9.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (8-1) for the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (5-10) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (366 total).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule