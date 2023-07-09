Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Alex Call at Nationals Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 75 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 366 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 626 as a team.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.80 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.487 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (5-10) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Corbin has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away - -

