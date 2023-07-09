Josh Jung leads the Texas Rangers (52-38) into a matchup against the Washington Nationals (35-54) after homering twice in an 8-3 defeat to the Nationals. It begins at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.22 ERA).

Nationals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-1, 2.71 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-10, 5.22 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (5-10) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.22, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.

Corbin enters the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin is looking for his 18th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers' Dunning (8-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.71 ERA this season with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 19 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

