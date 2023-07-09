Today's schedule at Wimbledon consists of five matches, in the round of 32 and round of 16, highlighted by Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) clashing with Belinda Bencic (No. 14). How to watch, you ask? Go to ESPN for the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Rounds: Round of 32, Round of 16

Round of 32, Round of 16 Date: July 9

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 9

Match Round Match Time Marketa Vondrousova vs. Marie Bouzkova Round of 16 6:00 AM ET Anastasia Potapova vs. Mirra Andreeva Round of 32 7:00 AM ET Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 16 8:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 16 10:30 AM ET Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina Round of 16 11:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Bencic

Swiatek is 40-6 on the year, with three tournament titles.

Bencic, who holds a 23-7 record in 10 tournaments this year, has claimed two tournament titles.

Through 46 matches this year (across all court types), Swiatek has played 16.2 games per match and won 68.3% of them.

Swiatek has played seven matches on grass this year, and 15.6 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Swiatek has won 82.8% of her games on serve, and 53.4% on return.

Bencic is averaging 20.3 games per match in her 30 matches played this year across all court types, with a 57.4% game winning percentage.

Bencic averages 22.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set in three matches on grass this year.

Bencic has a 78.3% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (234 service games won out of 299) and a 37.3% return game winning percentage (116 return games won out of 311).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Ekaterina Alexandrova Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-4 Round of 32 Beatriz Haddad Maia Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 Round of 32 Petra Kvitova Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 Round of 32 Aryna Sabalenka Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 Round of 32 Madison Keys Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-1 Round of 32 Ons Jabeur Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 32 Elena Rybakina Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 Round of 32

