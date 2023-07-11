The Seattle Storm (4-14), on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (10-8). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-6.5) 157.5 -250 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-5.5) 156.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-6.5) 157.5 -275 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-6.5) 157.5 -280 +210 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Mystics are 8-9-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Washington has been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.
  • In the Mystics' 17 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • In the Storm's 17 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

