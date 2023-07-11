The Carolina Panthers have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Panthers games last season went over the point total.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (349.8 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won only two games away from home.

When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

As a tone-setter on defense, Frankie Luvu amassed 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

