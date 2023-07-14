Friday, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .216 with eight doubles, five home runs and 29 walks.

Call enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .375 with two homers.

Call has recorded a hit in 37 of 67 games this year (55.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.4% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .242 AVG .188 .307 OBP .308 .355 SLG .268 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 17 RBI 8 27/12 K/BB 21/17 4 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings