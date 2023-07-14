Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson is back in action for the Washington Nationals versus Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis CardinalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rangers.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 22 of 37 games this year (59.5%) Dickerson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 37 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (27.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (16.2%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.262
|.240
|OBP
|.308
|.250
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2).
