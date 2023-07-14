Lane Thomas is available when the Washington Nationals battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 107 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .497. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 79.8% of his 89 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 89), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (53.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .315 AVG .289 .349 OBP .346 .541 SLG .451 24 XBH 15 8 HR 6 30 RBI 19 40/9 K/BB 58/12 7 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings