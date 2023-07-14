Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Lane Thomas and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday, starting at 8:15 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .302/.347/.497 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 84 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.337/.478 on the year.

Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3 at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 16 6.0 8 6 6 1 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 62 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .283/.332/.518 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .284/.369/.475 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

