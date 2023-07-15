Viktor Hovland is part of the field from July 13-16 in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking on a par-70, 7,237-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished below par 14 times and carded 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 20 rounds played.

Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Hovland has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-five finishes in his past five appearances.

Hovland has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Hovland hopes to make the cut for the 23rd straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 18 -8 277 2 22 6 9 $11.2M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,237-yard length for this tournament.

The Renaissance Club has had an average tournament score of +2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 74 yards shorter than the average course Hovland has played in the past year (7,311).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland finished in the 64th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 55th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Hovland was better than 89% of the competitors (averaging 4.13 strokes).

Hovland fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hovland recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Hovland recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last tournament, Hovland's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Hovland ended the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hovland finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

