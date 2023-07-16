On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .281.

Vargas is batting .250 during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of those games.

In 33 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (21.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (15.2%).

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (42.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .286 AVG .279 .286 OBP .333 .486 SLG .393 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 4 RBI 9 3/0 K/BB 1/5 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings