On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Ruiz has had a hit in 41 of 74 games this year (55.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).

He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 74), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 21 games this season (28.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .237 AVG .224 .273 OBP .289 .341 SLG .382 10 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 18/4 K/BB 11/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings