Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 41 of 74 games this year (55.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 74), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 21 games this season (28.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.224
|.273
|OBP
|.289
|.341
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|18/4
|K/BB
|11/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 64th in WHIP (1.565), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
