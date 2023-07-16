On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (109) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Thomas is batting .227 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 49 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .315 AVG .286 .349 OBP .343 .541 SLG .445 24 XBH 16 8 HR 6 30 RBI 20 40/9 K/BB 59/13 7 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings