You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Lane Thomas and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals prior to their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .300/.346/.493 so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Flaherty will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jul. 6 6.2 9 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 6.0 4 0 0 4 2 at Nationals Jun. 19 6.1 10 6 6 5 1 vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 96 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.332/.522 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 99 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.368/.471 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

