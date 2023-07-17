Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .262.
- In 65.9% of his games this year (58 of 88), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has an RBI in 17 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.276
|.305
|OBP
|.359
|.296
|SLG
|.399
|4
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|15
|31/10
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.50), 54th in WHIP (1.351), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
