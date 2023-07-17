Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .270 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

In 58.8% of his 34 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 34 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Vargas has driven home a run in seven games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 22 .286 AVG .262 .286 OBP .314 .486 SLG .369 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 4 RBI 9 3/0 K/BB 2/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings