Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .282.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 61 of 86 games this year (70.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 86), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), with two or more runs four times (4.7%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.291
|AVG
|.274
|.330
|OBP
|.317
|.425
|SLG
|.375
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|25
|39/11
|K/BB
|38/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 98 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (7-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the left-hander threw four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
